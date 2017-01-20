Grilled Salmon & Leeks with Rosemary-Mustard Butter

Rating: 4.18 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4

Adding herbs and mustard to butter is a clever way to elevate grilled ingredients. When brushed on the hot food, the butter melts into a rich sauce.

  • Trim dark green tops and root ends from leeks, leaving ends intact. Cut leeks in half lengthwise; peel off tough outer leaves. Wash leeks; pat dry. (Keep some water on leeks to prevent burning on the grill.) Brush with 1 Tbsp. oil; season with 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. black pepper.

  • On a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat, grill rosemary sprig 1 to 2 minutes or until lightly charred; remove. Grill the leeks 5 to 7 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally. Remove; cover to keep warm.

  • Brush salmon with remaining olive oil; season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Grill fish, skin-side up, 4 minutes; turn. Grill 2 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Remove from heat.

  • Strip rosemary leaves from stem; chop leaves. In a small bowl stir together butter, mustard, and 1 tsp. chopped leaves. Spread butter on top of fish and leeks; sprinkle with remaining chopped rosemary.

Per Serving:
369 calories; 26 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 415 mg sodium. 697 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1649 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 63 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

rosejames1310
Rating: 4 stars
10/17/2017
Delicious recipe. Thank you for sharing such an amazing and easy recipe, I had a great time making this delicious recipe, a must try dish for everyone. Please keep sharing such quick and easy recipes. Also, check my collection of similar healthy and delicious and healthy BBQ and grilled food recipes which can be made quickly and tastes heavenly.
claudiasierrav1
Rating: 1 stars
03/19/2017
It was a delight to tried. The salmon was moist and tasty. I paired up with Apaltagua Reserva Chardonnay 2011.
