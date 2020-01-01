Grilled Radicchio with Cheese
A little bit of charred flavor from the grill (or grill pan) and bold blue cheese make this radicchio side dish one that'll tempt all your taste buds.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place radicchio in a large resealable bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade: In a small bowl whisk together vinegar, oil, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Pour over radicchio. Seal bag, turning to coat. Chill 1 to 2 hours. Drain, reserving marinade.Advertisement
-
Grill radicchio on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally until each side is lightly charred. Turn wedges cut sides up; sprinkle with cheese. Grill 2 to 3 minutes more or until cheese is softened. Drizzle with reserved marinade. Serves 8.
Tips
Or grill wedges on a grill pan over medium heat.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
123 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 162 mg sodium. 388 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 52 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;