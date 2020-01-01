Grilled Radicchio with Cheese

A little bit of charred flavor from the grill (or grill pan) and bold blue cheese make this radicchio side dish one that'll tempt all your taste buds.

By Colleen Weeden
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place radicchio in a large resealable bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade: In a small bowl whisk together vinegar, oil, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Pour over radicchio. Seal bag, turning to coat. Chill 1 to 2 hours. Drain, reserving marinade.

  • Grill radicchio on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally until each side is lightly charred. Turn wedges cut sides up; sprinkle with cheese. Grill 2 to 3 minutes more or until cheese is softened. Drizzle with reserved marinade. Serves 8.

Tips

Or grill wedges on a grill pan over medium heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 162 mg sodium. 388 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 52 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

