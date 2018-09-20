Grilled Potato Leek Pizza

We love grilled pizza! This one gets a creamy Alfredo sauce, potatoes, bacon, and gooey Gruyere cheese. Dare you not to grab a slice.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

45 mins
8 minsper pizza
6
Grilled Potato Leek Pizza

Ingredients

Directions

  • Scrub potatoes. Cut potatoes into 1/2-inch slices. Brush slices on both sides with 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Trim root ends and green tops of leeks. Rinse leeks thoroughly to remove any grit. Quarter each leek lengthwise; insert a wooden pick crosswise into each leek quarter to hold layers together when grilling.

  • For a gas or charcoal grill, place potato slices and leek quarters on a grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill leeks 8 to 10 minutes or until opaque and lightly charred. Grill potatoes 15 to 20 minutes or until tender and brown, turning occasionally. Remove vegetables from grill as they are done. When cool enough to handle, chop potatoes and leeks.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, brush the bottoms of two portions of the Homemade Pizza Crusts for Grilled Pizzas with olive oil. Place crusts on the grill rack directly over medium-low heat. Cover and grill 1 to 2 minutes or until dough is puffed in some places and starting to become firm. (If the crust is frozen, grill 2 to 3 minutes.) Using tongs, carefully turn crust over and transfer to the back of a baking sheet(s).

  • Brush 1 Tbsp. olive oil over each crust. Spread each pizza with 2 to 3 Tbsp. Alfredo sauce; top with 1/2 cup cheese, 1/3 cup potatoes, and 1/4 cup leeks. Crumble one slice of bacon over each pizza. Transfer pizza from baking sheet(s) to grill rack. Cover and grill 3 to 5 minutes more or until pizzas are crisp and cheese melts, rotating crusts as necessary to prevent burning. Remove pizzas from grill. Sprinkle with 1 tsp. chives. Repeat with the remaining crusts and toppings.

Nutrition Facts (Grilled Potato Leek Pizza)

908 calories; total fat 56g; saturated fat 21g; polyunsaturated fat 8g; monounsaturated fat 22g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 1252mg; potassium 568mg; carbohydrates 70g; fiber 5g; sugar 7g; protein 31g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1643IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 6mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 179mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 698mg; iron 4mg.

Homemade Pizza Crusts for Grilled Pizzas

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine warm water, honey, and yeast. Let stand about 5 minutes or until mixture is foamy. Meanwhile, in a large bowl stir together 1 3/4 cups of the all-purpose flour, the whole wheat flour, and salt. Using a wooden spoon, stir in yeast mixture and 3 Tbsp. oil. Gradually stir in as much of the remaining 3/4 cup all-purpose flour as you can.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead about 5 minutes or until smooth and elastic, adding enough of the remaining 3/4 cup all-purpose flour to keep dough from sticking. Shape into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once. Cover; let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 1 hour).

  • Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead for 2 minutes, adding enough of the 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour to keep dough from sticking. Return to the lightly greased bowl. Cover; let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 40 minutes). Punch dough down again. Divide into six portions. Cover; let rest at least 10 minutes.

  • Invert a large baking sheet; brush the back of the sheet with additional oil. Place dough portions, one at a time, on the prepared baking sheet. Using your hands, spread and press dough into an 8-inch circle. Line another baking sheet with waxed paper or parchment paper. Stack dough rounds on baking sheet, separating rounds with waxed paper or parchment paper. Use immediately, chill up to 4 hours, or freeze for at least 2 hours* or until very firm. Use as directed in individual grilled pizza recipes.

For longer storage, transfer pizza dough crusts to 2-gallon freezer bags. Seal bags and freeze for up to 1 month. Do not thaw before using.

Nutrition Facts (Homemade Pizza Crusts for Grilled Pizzas)

1783 calories; total fat 50g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 29g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1763mg; potassium 541mg; carbohydrates 292g; fiber 14g; sugar 18g; protein 41g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 3IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 4mg; riboflavin 2mg; niacin equivalents 24mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 780mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 17mg.
