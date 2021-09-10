Grilled Pork with Apple and Grape Bowls

Rating: Unrated

If you can't find red quinoa for this delicious grain bowl, you can use white quinoa or a tricolor mixture. Or swap any cooked grain--farro, bulgur, or wild rice.

By Andrea Kirkland
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 oz. meat + 2 cups quinoa
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring 1 cup water to boiling, Stir in quinoa and 1/4 tsp. of the salt. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 15 minutes or until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed. Remove from heat and stir in arugula.

  • Meanwhile, for vinaigrette, in a screw-top jar combine the next eight ingredients (through pepper) and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Remove 2 Tbsp. of the vinaigrette and brush on pork, apple, and onion. Place apple and onion in a grill basket.

  • Grill pork, apple, and onion, covered, over medium 12 to 16 minutes or until pork is just cooked through (145°F) and apple and onion are tender and lightly charred, turning every 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from grill. Cover pork loosely with foil and let stand 3 minutes before slicing diagonally.

  • Divide pork and quinoa mixture among individual bowls. Top with apple and onion, grapes, and cheese. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 81mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 39g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 18g; protein 30g; vitamin a 336.7IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; thiamin 1.2mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 16.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 417mg; potassium 689mg; calcium 99mg; iron 2.8mg.
