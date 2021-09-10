Grilled Pork with Apple and Grape Bowls
If you can't find red quinoa for this delicious grain bowl, you can use white quinoa or a tricolor mixture. Or swap any cooked grain--farro, bulgur, or wild rice.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
395 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 81mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 39g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 18g; protein 30g; vitamin a 336.7IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; thiamin 1.2mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 16.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 417mg; potassium 689mg; calcium 99mg; iron 2.8mg.