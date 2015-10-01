Grilled Pork & Veggie Salad
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
To Broil:
Preheat broiler. Place pork chops, onion, and green beans on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until pork is done (145°F) and vegetables are tender, turning once. Broil romaine 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes per side or until charred.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
436 calories; total fat 32g; saturated fat 9g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 17g; cholesterol 80mg; sodium 381mg; potassium 811mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 4g; sugar 5g; protein 29g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 8158IU; vitamin c 14mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 9mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 150mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 149mg; iron 2mg.