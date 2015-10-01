Grilled Pork & Veggie Salad

Rating: Unrated
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

30 mins
4
  • Line half of a gas or charcoal grill with heavy foil. Preheat grill to medium-high, then reduce heat to medium. Season pork with salt and pepper. Toss onion slices and beans with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Place pork on the unlined side of the rack. Place vegetables on foil-lined side. Grill pork and vegetables, covered, for 9 to 11 minutes or until pork is done (145°F) and vegetables are tender, turning once.

  • Remove pork to a cutting board. Cover and set aside. Use foil to lift vegetables from grill. Coarsely chop vegetables and place in a large bowl.

  • Brush romaine with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Grill for 1 minute per side or until slightly charred. Chop the romaine and arrange on plates.

  • Slice pork and add to bean mixture. Add remaining oil and vinegar; toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon over lettuce and top with basil and cheese.

To Broil:

Preheat broiler. Place pork chops, onion, and green beans on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until pork is done (145°F) and vegetables are tender, turning once. Broil romaine 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes per side or until charred.

Per Serving:
436 calories; total fat 32g; saturated fat 9g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 17g; cholesterol 80mg; sodium 381mg; potassium 811mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 4g; sugar 5g; protein 29g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 8158IU; vitamin c 14mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 9mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 150mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 149mg; iron 2mg.
