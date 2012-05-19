Grilled Polenta with Mushrooms

Grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan; set aside. In a large saucepan bring water, milk, salt, and Italian seasoning to boiling. Add polenta in a slow, steady stream, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until polenta is thick. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Pour into prepared pan, spreading evenly with a wet spatula. Cool for 15 minutes. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.