Grilled Pineapple Sundaes

Grilling caramelizes the pineapple and brings out even more sweet, juicy flavor. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle with almonds for a dose of heart-healthy fats.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

hands-on:
15 mins
grill:
6 mins
total:
21 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 sundaes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Brush both sides of pineapple slices with oil and sprinkle with 2 tsp. of the zaatar seasoning. Grill, covered, over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes or until charred and slightly softened, turning once. Cool slightly. If desired, cut into quarters.

  • Divide pineapple, yogurt, and almonds among dessert dishes. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tsp. zaatar seasoning and. if desired, drizzle with honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 17mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 23g; protein 7g; vitamin a 65.9IU; vitamin c 54.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 26.7mcg; sodium 102mg; potassium 312mg; calcium 179mg; iron 0.8mg.
