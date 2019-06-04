Grilled Moroccan Beef Skewers with Yogurt Sauce
These grilled beef skewers are a meal by themselves, but serve them up with lavash--a thin unleavened Middle Eastern bread--or flatbread for a more filling dish.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For marinade: In a medium bowl combine 4 tablespoons parsley, the garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/4 cup olive oil, the coriander, paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Add beef; toss to coat. Chill, covered, 30 minutes.Advertisement
-
Drain meat, reserving marinade. Thread meat accordion-style onto eight 10-inch skewers*. Thread tomatoes onto four 10-inch skewers. Grill beef on the rack of a covered grill over medium 6 to 8 minutes or until desired doneness, turning occasionally. Add tomatoes the last 2 to 3 minutes, grilling until lightly charred, turning once. Place reserved marinade in a small saucepan; heat to boiling.
-
For yogurt sauce: In a small bowl stir together yogurt, remaining parsley, 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Serve skewers with yogurt sauce and, if desired, over lavash. Drizzle with hot marinade. Top with additional parsley. Serves 4.
*
If using wooden skewers, soak 30 minutes before using.