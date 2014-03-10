Grilled Meat Loaf Burgers

Rating: 4 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 11 Ratings

Two classic comfort foods combine in this grilled sandwich that will surely be a favorite at your next backyard barbecue! Serve with grilled pototoes or crispy chips.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine egg, chopped onion, panko, 2 tablespoons peach preserves, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, and black pepper. Add ground beef and ground pork and mix well. Shape mixture into four 3/4-inch thick patties.

    Advertisement

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, grill patties on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 14 to 18 minutes or until done (165°F), turning once and spreading with remaining 2 tablespoons peach preserves halfway through grilling. If desired, top with onion slices and cheese and grill 1 minute more or until melted.

  • Serve patties on buns with barbecue sauce, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; 24 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 125 mg cholesterol; 438 mg sodium. 449 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 28 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 76 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 79 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 139 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019