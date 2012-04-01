Grilled Ham & Pineapple Burgers
Ingredients
Directions
-
Snip enough basil to equal 1/3 cup. In large bowl combine half the snipped basil and ground ham. Shape in four 3/4-inch-thick patties.Advertisement
-
Grill patties on rack of charcoal or gas grill, covered, directly over medium heat for 14 to 18 minutes, turning once, until patties register 160°F with instant-read thermometer. Add pineapple to grill during last 6 minutes of grilling time for patties, turning once.
-
Meanwhile, in bowl combine mayonnaise, mustard, honey, and remaining snipped basil. Spread on cut side of roll bottoms. Layer patties, remaining basil leaves, pineapple, and roll tops.
SIDE
mayonnaise, mustard, honey
Tips
Find low-fat, low-sodium baked or roasted vegetable chips--sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, parsnips, and more--in the grocery store chip aisle or with health foods.