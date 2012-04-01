Grilled Ham & Pineapple Burgers

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Snip enough basil to equal 1/3 cup. In large bowl combine half the snipped basil and ground ham. Shape in four 3/4-inch-thick patties.

  • Grill patties on rack of charcoal or gas grill, covered, directly over medium heat for 14 to 18 minutes, turning once, until patties register 160°F with instant-read thermometer. Add pineapple to grill during last 6 minutes of grilling time for patties, turning once.

  • Meanwhile, in bowl combine mayonnaise, mustard, honey, and remaining snipped basil. Spread on cut side of roll bottoms. Layer patties, remaining basil leaves, pineapple, and roll tops.

SIDE

mayonnaise, mustard, honey

Tips

Find low-fat, low-sodium baked or roasted vegetable chips--sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, parsnips, and more--in the grocery store chip aisle or with health foods.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; 30 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 1238 mg sodium. 554 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1166 IU vitamin a; 46 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 93 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

