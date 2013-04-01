Grilled Corn with Smoky Lime Butter

Rating: 3.85 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 26 Ratings

Classic grilled corn on the cob is one of our go-to summer side dish recipes, but it becomes an irresistible delight once the grilled corn is rubbed with butter that’s infused with the zesty flavors of cilantro, fresh lime, and smoked paprika.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
grill:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Smoky Lime Butter

Directions

  • Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high. Grill corn 20 minutes, turning every 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for Smoky Lime Butter, in a small bowl combine butter, zest from half the lime, and juice of whole lime. Stir in cilantro, salt, smoked paprika, and pepper. Transfer butter mixture to a serving bowl.

For More Char:

Try this for even more char and grilled flavor. A few minutes before serving, peel back corn husks and remove silks. Brush with some of the Smoky Lime Butter. Return to grill and grill 5 minutes more or until lightly browned, turning once or twice.

Tips

To keep grilled corn warm, cover with foil and let stand up to 20 minutes. Store prepared Smoky Lime Butter, covered, in refrigerator up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 260mg; potassium 250mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 2g; sugar 6g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 537IU; vitamin c 7mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 38mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 6mg; iron 0mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/25/2021