Grilled Corn with Smoky Lime Butter
Classic grilled corn on the cob is one of our go-to summer side dish recipes, but it becomes an irresistible delight once the grilled corn is rubbed with butter that’s infused with the zesty flavors of cilantro, fresh lime, and smoked paprika.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
For More Char:
Try this for even more char and grilled flavor. A few minutes before serving, peel back corn husks and remove silks. Brush with some of the Smoky Lime Butter. Return to grill and grill 5 minutes more or until lightly browned, turning once or twice.
To keep grilled corn warm, cover with foil and let stand up to 20 minutes. Store prepared Smoky Lime Butter, covered, in refrigerator up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before serving.
181 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 260mg; potassium 250mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 2g; sugar 6g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 537IU; vitamin c 7mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 38mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 6mg; iron 0mg.