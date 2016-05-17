Grilled Corn & Halloumi Salad
Halloumi (a firm, brined, Greek cheese) can be grilled without losing its shape. Grilled feta would also be delicious atop this salad recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Brush corn, radicchio, and cheese with the 2 tablespoons oil. Grill corn on rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat 10 minutes; turn. Add radicchio. Grill 5 minutes more; turn. Add cheese. Grill 5 minutes, turning once. Remove; cool.
In a large bowl whisk together pickled peppers, brine, the 1/4 cup oil, and vinegar. Cut corn from cobs and chop radicchio; add to bowl. Serve with cheese and fresh basil.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
480 calories; 37 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 15 g monounsaturated fat; 218 mg cholesterol; 927 mg sodium. 519 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 471 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 92 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 28 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;