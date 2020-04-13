Grilled Chicken Thighs with Spring Onions and Baby Bok Choy

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

If you can find ramps, pungent and wild spring alliums that taste like a cross between garlic and scallions, sub them in for the spring onions to really amp up flavor in this grilled chicken dish.

By Abra Berens
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For relish: In a small bowl stir together eggs, 1/2 cup olive oil, the Dijon mustard, vinegar, capers, shallot, dill, and parsley. Season with salt and black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Season chicken thighs with salt and black pepper. Grill skin-side down, covered, directly over medium 7 minutes or until golden brown. Move chicken off direct heat. Grill over indirect heat 20 to 25 minutes more or until cooked through (175°F).

  • Meanwhile, drizzle bok choy with a little olive oil and season with salt. Grill cut sides down directly over medium 3 minutes or until leaves are slightly charred. Move bok choy off direct heat.

  • Drizzle spring onions with olive oil. Season with salt. Grill onions with bulbs directly over medium and leaves over indirect heat so they don't singe.

  • Transfer chicken thighs, bok choy, and onions to serving platter. Serve with the relish. Serves 4.

Tips

Spring onions are bulb onions harvested before the bulb swells. Green onions are a good substitute. Or look for ramps, a wild spring allium also known as wild leeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
701 calories; total fat 57g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 8g; monounsaturated fat 34g; cholesterol 351mg; sodium 767mg; potassium 822mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 3g; sugar 3g; protein 38g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 4111IU; vitamin c 43mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 118mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 177mg; iron 5mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Anonymous
Rating: 4.0 stars
07/20/2020
It was great! The only thing was it called for way too much olive oil. The eggs turned into an olive oil soup! Next time we make it we will halve it. I wouldn't make any other changes to the recipe though!
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/01/2021