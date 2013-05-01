Grilled Cherry Tomato Turkey Burgers

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 6 Ratings

Turkey burgers get a bad rap for being dry, but a healthy dose of Dijon-style mustard makes them both flavorful and moist. Grilled cherry tomatoes lend a juicy burst of sweetness. Serve burgers as open-face sandwiches with a big salad for a light but filling meal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak four, 8- to12-inch bamboo skews in water for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine 1 Tbsp. of the mustard, panko, milk, garlic, shallot, basil, and 1/4 tsp. each of the salt and pepper. Add ground turkey; mix well. Form into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

    Advertisement

  • Thread cherry tomatoes on skewers. Brush lightly with olive oil.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, grill burgers on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 11 to 13 minutes or until patties are done (165°F), turning once halfway through grilling. Add the tomato skewers the last 6 minutes or grilling, turning to cook evenly.

  • Spread the cut sides of toasted bread with remaining Dijon mustard. Place each burger on top. Remove tomatoes from skewers and pile on the burgers. Drizzle with a little lemon juice and sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper. Top with basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 821 mg sodium. 309 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 838 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 80 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 43 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/18/2020