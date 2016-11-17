Grilled Cabbage Steaks with Chimichurri
A bright green herb sauce gives these smoky cabbage steaks fresh flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large pot simmer water, salt, sugar, and rosemary sprigs until salt and sugar dissolve; remove from heat. Add ice cubes. Add 1 cabbage cut into steaks (reserve the two ends for another use). Chill overnight.
-
Drain cabbage; pat dry. Brush with 1/4 cup olive oil; season with crushed rosemary. Grill over medium heat 10 minutes, flipping once.
-
Meanwhile, in a food processor combine parsley, white wine vinegar, shallot, remaining olive oil, and drained capers until smooth. Serve with cabbage.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
207 calories; 14 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 567 mg sodium. 624 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3205 IU vitamin a; 140 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 56 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 120 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;