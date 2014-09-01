Grilled Bread and Veggie Kabobs
This veggie kabob recipe is a bit like a panzanella salad on a stick. Zucchini, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes stack up with bread cubes for this grilled appetizer.
Ingredients
Directions
Place bread cubes in a large bowl. In a small bowl combine oil, lemon juice, garlic salt, and herb-pepper seasoning. Drizzle half of the oil mixture over bread cubes; toss gently to coat.
Using a vegetable peeler, cut zucchini lengthwise into long, thin ribbons until you reach the center seeds. Repeat on the other side. (Discard or save center piece of zucchini for another use.) In another large bowl combine zucchini ribbons, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with the remaining oil mixture; toss gently to coat.
On eight 10-inch metal skewers, alternately thread vegetables and bread cubes, threading the zucchini accordion-style and leaving 1/4-inch between all of the pieces.
For a charcoal or gas grill, place kabobs on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender and bread is just starting to brown, turning once halfway through grilling.
Serving Suggestions:
Arrange the kabobs on mixed salad greens and drizzle with a reduced-fat vinaigrette, or serve the skewers with prepared hummus.