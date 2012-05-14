Grilled Brats with Bock-Mustard Relish

Rating: 2 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Bock beer, a strong and hoppy lager, is infused into this brat's mustard-based relish. Stir in honey for a soft hint of sweetness.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
grill:
8 mins
stand:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 53 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For bock-mustard relish, in a small bowl, combine the 1/4 cup beer, vinegar, and mustard seeds. Let stand at room temperature for 3 hours. Transfer mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until mixture reaches a coarse consistency. Transfer to a small saucepan. Cook over low heat about 5 minutes or until mixture starts to thicken (mixture should not be as thick as yellow mustard). Cool. Stir in honey and garlic. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Prick each bratwurst several times with a fork. In a Dutch oven, combine bratwursts and two bottles of beer. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until bratwursts are no longer pink and juices run clear (160°F); drain.

  • For a charcoal grill, grill sweet pepper and onion on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally to brown evenly. While vegetables grill, add bratwursts to grill. Grill for 5 to 7 minutes or until bratwursts are browned, turning once halfway through grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place sweet pepper and onion, then bratwursts on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.)

  • When cool enough to handle, chop sweet pepper and onion. For bock-mustard relish, stir sweet pepper, onion, pickle, and horseradish into honey mixture. Serve bratwursts in toasted buns with bock-mustard relish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
590 calories; fat 32g; cholesterol 72mg; saturated fat 15g; carbohydrates 35g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 9g; protein 29g; vitamin a 1069IU; vitamin c 43.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 76.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 1415mg; potassium 206mg; calcium 101mg; iron 3.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/16/2021