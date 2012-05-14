Grilled Brats with Bock-Mustard Relish
Bock beer, a strong and hoppy lager, is infused into this brat's mustard-based relish. Stir in honey for a soft hint of sweetness.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Blaine Moats
Nutrition Facts
590 calories; fat 32g; cholesterol 72mg; saturated fat 15g; carbohydrates 35g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 9g; protein 29g; vitamin a 1069IU; vitamin c 43.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 76.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 1415mg; potassium 206mg; calcium 101mg; iron 3.4mg.