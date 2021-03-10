Grilled Baby Artichoke Antipasto

Rating: Unrated

Baby artichokes are really the underdeveloped buds that form along the lower stalk of an artichoke plant. They require less prep than full artichokes because they don't form the inedible fuzzy choke.

By Anna Kovel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a 5- to 6-quart pot half full with water. Squeeze juice from lemon halves into water; add four of the oregano sprigs, two of the garlic cloves, and 2 tablespoons coarse salt. Working one at a time, snap off any loose outer leaves from artichokes. Use a serrated knife to trim stem and 1/4 inch off top. Halve lengthwise, then add to pot. Bring water to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and cook about 10 minutes or until just tender when pierced with a knife; drain.

  • Wipe out pot and return to stove top over medium-low. Add 1/3 cup olive oil and remaining eight oregano sprigs and four garlic cloves. Heat 1 to 2 minutes or until garlic is fragrant. Add vinegar and remove from heat.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. Toss artichokes and peppers in a large bowl with an additional 2 tablespoons olive oil to coat. Grill in a grill basket, stirring occasionally, until artichokes are lightly charred and peppers are softened, 7 to 10 minutes. (Or thread artichokes and peppers onto 12-inch skewers. Grill 7 to 10 minutes, turning once.) If you like, grill lemon halves cut sides down until charred.

  • Add grilled artichokes and peppers to oil mixture in pot. Add olives; toss to coat. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and the crushed red pepper. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, up to 1 week, bringing to room temperature before serving. If using, serve with grilled lemon halves. Serves 12.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 106mg; potassium 154mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiber 3g; sugar 1g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 708IU; vitamin c 30mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 43mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 19mg; iron 1mg.
