Grilled Asparagus Soup with Chile Croutons
This delicious cream of asparagus soup is guaranteed to be a family favorite. Homemade vegetable soup with grilled asparagus is ready to serve in 30 minutes, and under 500 calories per serving! Serve with chili croutons for an extra kick.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If you prefer asparagus more tender, grill it 2 minutes longer. The soup will be a bit darker than shown in the photo.
Tips
No time to grill? Quickly blanch the spears (see QUICK BLANCHING below) and toast baguette slices under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes each side.
QUICK BLANCHING
To serve asparagus quickly, place spears in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Cover with about 2 cups of boiling salted water. Let stand for 10 to 12 minutes, until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain, then serve warm.