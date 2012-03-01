Grilled Asparagus Soup with Chile Croutons

Rating: 3.64 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 28 Ratings

This delicious cream of asparagus soup is guaranteed to be a family favorite. Homemade vegetable soup with grilled asparagus is ready to serve in 30 minutes, and under 500 calories per serving! Serve with chili croutons for an extra kick.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Con Poulos

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
grill:
4 mins
cook:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill or grill pan to medium heat. For chili butter, in a large bowl stir together melted butter and chili sauce. Brush one side of each baguette slice with some of the chili-butter. Grill bread for 2 minutes, until toasted and crisp, turning once. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Add asparagus to remaining chili-butter; toss to coat (butter may firm up). Grill spears on grill pan over medium heat or grill rack over direct medium heat, covered, about 2 minutes, turning once. Remove from pan or grill. Set aside one-fourth of the spears to stir into finished soup. Slice remaining spears in 1/2-inch rounds; set aside.

  • For soup, in a large saucepan melt the 2 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Cook onion in hot butter for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened. Add salt. Sprinkle flour on onions; cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir in the coriander. Slowly whisk in chicken broth. Add 1/2-inch asparagus rounds. Bring soup to simmering. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes, until thickened, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

  • Transfer cooled soup to a blender or food processor, in batches if necessary. Puree soup until smooth. Return pureed soup to saucepan. Stir in milk and heat through. Cut the reserved asparagus spears in 2-inch lengths. Add to soup along with lemon juice. Drizzle with a little olive oil. Serve with freshly grated nutmeg, additional lemon juice, and chili croutons.

Tips

If you prefer asparagus more tender, grill it 2 minutes longer. The soup will be a bit darker than shown in the photo.

Tips

No time to grill? Quickly blanch the spears (see QUICK BLANCHING below) and toast baguette slices under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes each side.

QUICK BLANCHING

To serve asparagus quickly, place spears in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Cover with about 2 cups of boiling salted water. Let stand for 10 to 12 minutes, until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain, then serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 1029mg; potassium 384mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 4g; sugar 7g; protein 11g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 1312IU; vitamin c 10mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 145mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 5mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/07/2021