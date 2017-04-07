Greens, Eggs & Ham Frittata
Easy to customize with whatever leftovers you have hanging out in your fridge, frittatas are perfect for breakfast, dinner, or enjoying on-the-go between two slices of toast!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, cheeses, ham, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. In an oven-going 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. butter and 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat until butter is melted. Add onion; cook and stir 2 minutes or until tender. Gradually add greens; cook and toss 2 minutes or until wilted. Transfer to a colander to drain, pressing out excess liquid. Stir greens into eggs.
In the same skillet, heat remaining butter and oil over medium heat until butter is melted. Pour in egg mixture. Bake 20 minutes or until slightly puffed and set. Remove; let cool 10 minutes before serving.