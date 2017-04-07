Greens, Eggs & Ham Frittata

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, cheeses, ham, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. In an oven-going 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. butter and 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat until butter is melted. Add onion; cook and stir 2 minutes or until tender. Gradually add greens; cook and toss 2 minutes or until wilted. Transfer to a colander to drain, pressing out excess liquid. Stir greens into eggs.