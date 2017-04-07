Greens, Eggs & Ham Frittata

Rating: 5 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy to customize with whatever leftovers you have hanging out in your fridge, frittatas are perfect for breakfast, dinner, or enjoying on-the-go between two slices of toast!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, cheeses, ham, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. In an oven-going 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. butter and 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat until butter is melted. Add onion; cook and stir 2 minutes or until tender. Gradually add greens; cook and toss 2 minutes or until wilted. Transfer to a colander to drain, pressing out excess liquid. Stir greens into eggs.

  • In the same skillet, heat remaining butter and oil over medium heat until butter is melted. Pour in egg mixture. Bake 20 minutes or until slightly puffed and set. Remove; let cool 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; 27 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 356 mg cholesterol; 498 mg sodium. 309 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1482 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 95 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 360 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

jwa5829891
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2017
Easy to make. Wonderful flavors.
tumbargergmail
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2017
This was amazing! I used pepper jack cheese instead of the Monterey, as that was what I had on hand. This is a recipe that lends itself well to substitutions.
