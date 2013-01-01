Greens and Bacon Omelet Wraps

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 wrap each
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Cook bacon in skillet according to package directions. Remove from skillet. Cool and chop; set aside. Coat the same skillet again with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Add sweet pepper and green onions; cook about 2 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add kale; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes more or until kale begins to wilt.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, egg whites, cottage cheese, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and chopped bacon. Pour egg mixture over vegetables in skillet. Cook over medium heat. As mixture sets, run a spatula around edges of skillet, lifting egg mixture so the uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking and lifting edges just until egg mixture is set. Slide egg mixture from skillet onto a cutting board; cut into quarters.

  • For each wrap, place one egg portion in the center of each tortilla. Fold in opposite sides; roll up. If desired, secure with wooden skewers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 192mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 24g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 13g; sugars 4g; protein 22g; vitamin a 5733.6IU; vitamin c 56.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 48.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 597mg; potassium 354mg; calcium 101mg; iron 1.6mg.
