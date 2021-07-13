Green Tea Float

We adore the double green tea look of this ice cream float and the flavor the matcha ice cream lends as it melts into the drink, but if you can't find matcha ice cream, vanilla will do.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add 1 to 2 scoops matcha green tea ice cream to a tall glass. Pour ½ cup brewed (chilled) green tea and ¼ to ½ cup ginger ale over the ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 98mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; sugars 28g; protein 4g; vitamin a 698.7IU; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 8.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 71mg; potassium 177mg; calcium 127mg; iron 0.5mg.
