Green Goddess White Bean Dip

This appetizer dip recipe can be whipped up in just 15 minutes with the help of your blender. Simply dump, blend, and serve with your desired dippers. Who said entertaining had to be stressful?

By Gaby Dalkin
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine beans, lemon juice, garlic, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt; blend until smooth. With the blender running, drizzle in 1 tablespoon of water at a time until mixture is silky smooth (1 to 3 tablespoons total). Add herbs; blend until smooth. Season to taste.

  • Serve with pita wedges and assorted crudités. Serves 10 to 12.

Assorted Crudites:

  • * Cherry Tomatoes * French Breakfast Radishes * Watermelon Radish * Baby Carrots * Snap Peas Wax Beans * Baby Squash * Baby Zucchini * Persian Cucumbers * Endive

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
34 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 195 mg sodium. 115 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 420 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 34 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

