Green Goddess White Bean Dip
This appetizer dip recipe can be whipped up in just 15 minutes with the help of your blender. Simply dump, blend, and serve with your desired dippers. Who said entertaining had to be stressful?
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
34 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 195 mg sodium. 115 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 420 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 34 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;