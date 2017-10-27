Green Chile Pork
Make this easy green chile pork in your slow cooker, then use it in tacos, burritos, sandwiches, and pita pockets. You can even serve it on top of tortilla chips for loaded nachos, or stir it into soups and stews.
Pressure Cooker
Use a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. For electric cooker, use sauté setting to brown meat; for stove-top cooker, brown meat directly in the pot. Add poblano peppers and onion. Stir in remaining ingredients. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 45 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 45 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes, or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 3.
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
If using a slow cooker with a sauté function, omit skillet. Heat oil in cooker on sauté setting. Add meat, one-third at a time, and cook until browned. Continue as directed in Step 2.
Use in tacos, burrito bowls, pork sandwiches, on top of nachos or baked potatoes, stirred into soups or stews, or stuffed in pita pockets.
Store in an airtight container in freezer up to 3 months. Before serving, thaw in refrigerator.