Green Chile Pork

Make this easy green chile pork in your slow cooker, then use it in tacos, burritos, sandwiches, and pita pockets. You can even serve it on top of tortilla chips for loaded nachos, or stir it into soups and stews.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
slow-cook:
8 hrs to 10 hrs (low) or 4 to 5 hours (high)
Servings:
12
Yield:
6 cups meat mixture
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet** heat oil over medium-high heat. Add meat, one-third at a time, and cook until browned. Transfer meat to a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker.

  • Add poblano peppers and onion. In a small bowl combine remaining ingredients; pour over mixture in cooker. Cover and cook on low 8 to 10 hours or high 4 to 5 hours.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat mixture to a serving bowl. Shred meat using two forks. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Stir enough of the cooking liquid into meat mixture to moisten.

Pressure Cooker

Use a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. For electric cooker, use sauté setting to brown meat; for stove-top cooker, brown meat directly in the pot. Add poblano peppers and onion. Stir in remaining ingredients. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 45 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 45 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes, or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 3.

*

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

**

If using a slow cooker with a sauté function, omit skillet. Heat oil in cooker on sauté setting. Add meat, one-third at a time, and cook until browned. Continue as directed in Step 2.

Serving Suggestions

Use in tacos, burrito bowls, pork sandwiches, on top of nachos or baked potatoes, stirred into soups or stews, or stuffed in pita pockets.

Tips

Store in an airtight container in freezer up to 3 months. Before serving, thaw in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 70mg; sodium 285mg; potassium 498mg; carbohydrates 5g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 21g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 318IU; vitamin c 49mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 35mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

