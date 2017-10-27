Green Chile Pork

Pressure Cooker

Use a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. For electric cooker, use sauté setting to brown meat; for stove-top cooker, brown meat directly in the pot. Add poblano peppers and onion. Stir in remaining ingredients. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 45 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 45 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes, or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 3.