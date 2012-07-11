Green Beans with Shallots, Thyme, and Shiitake Mushrooms
Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add green beans. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain green beans in a colander. Run cold water over beans until chilled to stop the cooking and keep the beans bright green.Advertisement
In an extra-large skillet heat oil and butter over medium heat. Add shallots; cook just until tender, stirring frequently. Add mushrooms; cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently.
Add green beans. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until heated through, tossing occasionally. Add lemon peel, lemon juice, and thyme; toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. If desired, garnish with almonds.
Variations:
Short on shiitakes? Sub in sliced fresh cremini or button mushrooms (or use a mix). Out of shallots? Use 2 to 3 garlic cloves, minced. Not a fan of thyme? Try an equal amount of fresh sage instead.
Tip:
Always discard the stems of shiitake mushrooms--they're woody and inedible.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare as directed in Step 1. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Continue as directed.