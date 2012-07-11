Green Beans with Shallots, Thyme, and Shiitake Mushrooms

Rating: 4.28 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 25 Ratings

Always discard the stems of shiitake mushrooms. They're very woody and inedible.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add green beans. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain green beans in a colander. Run cold water over beans until chilled to stop the cooking and keep the beans bright green.

    Advertisement

  • In an extra-large skillet heat oil and butter over medium heat. Add shallots; cook just until tender, stirring frequently. Add mushrooms; cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently.

  • Add green beans. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until heated through, tossing occasionally. Add lemon peel, lemon juice, and thyme; toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. If desired, garnish with almonds.

Variations:

Short on shiitakes? Sub in sliced fresh cremini or button mushrooms (or use a mix). Out of shallots? Use 2 to 3 garlic cloves, minced. Not a fan of thyme? Try an equal amount of fresh sage instead.

Tip:

Always discard the stems of shiitake mushrooms--they're woody and inedible.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare as directed in Step 1. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 86 mg sodium. 397 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 875 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019