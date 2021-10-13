Green Bean and Mushroom Skillet

Rating: Unrated

Save prep time on this skillet take of a green bean casserole by using frozen green beans, presliced mushrooms, and purchased fried onions.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 6-qt. pot blanch beans in boiling, lightly salted water 5 to 8 minutes or just until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain; plunge beans into an ice bath. Drain well; chill.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl combine flour and 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper. Add shallots; toss to coat. In a small saucepan heat 1/3 cup canola oil over medium. Add shallots in batches; cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until golden. Using a slotted spoon, remove shallots to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

  • In an extra-large skillet cook mushrooms over medium 8 to 10 minutes or until tender and browned; remove from skillet. Add bacon to skillet. Cook until browned and crisp; remove to drain, reserving 2 Tbsp. drippings in skillet. Crumble or chop bacon.

  • Add 2 Tbsp. canola oil to drippings in skillet. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add beans, mushrooms, bacon, marjoram, lemon zest, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Heat through, tossing, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Thinly slice or crumble goat cheese and add to veggies; gently toss to melt. Top with flaky sea salt, cracked black pepper, and crispy shallots. Serves 8.

Take It Easy:

Prep as directed, except use two 12-oz. pkg. frozen uncut green beans, thawed and drained (omit blanching); presliced mushrooms; and 1 cup purchased crispy fried onions in place of shallots. In a microwave-safe dish warm crispy fried onions on high 1 minute or until heated through. Finish as directed.

Tips

Slice mushrooms. Prep green beans as directed in Step 1. Chill in an airtight container up to 24 hours. Prep and cook recipe as directed.

Alternative to goat cheese

Any salty cheese would work such as feta, Parmesan, Asiago or blue cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 15g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 6g; protein 11g; vitamin a 514.4IU; vitamin c 15mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 5.2mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 48.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 309mg; potassium 572mg; calcium 47mg; iron 1.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/14/2021