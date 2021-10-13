Green Bean and Mushroom Skillet
Save prep time on this skillet take of a green bean casserole by using frozen green beans, presliced mushrooms, and purchased fried onions.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Carson Downing
Take It Easy:
Prep as directed, except use two 12-oz. pkg. frozen uncut green beans, thawed and drained (omit blanching); presliced mushrooms; and 1 cup purchased crispy fried onions in place of shallots. In a microwave-safe dish warm crispy fried onions on high 1 minute or until heated through. Finish as directed.
Slice mushrooms. Prep green beans as directed in Step 1. Chill in an airtight container up to 24 hours. Prep and cook recipe as directed.
Alternative to goat cheese
Any salty cheese would work such as feta, Parmesan, Asiago or blue cheese.
169 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 15g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 6g; protein 11g; vitamin a 514.4IU; vitamin c 15mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 5.2mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 48.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 309mg; potassium 572mg; calcium 47mg; iron 1.9mg.