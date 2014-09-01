Greek-Style Frittata

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a small bowl combine dried tomatoes and the boiling water; let stand for 5 minutes. Drain tomatoes, reserving liquid.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl beat eggs with a whisk until well mixed and evenly colored. Stir in roasted red peppers, cheese, and dried or snipped fresh oregano. Lightly drain and chop Italian olive antipasto. Stir antipasto and the reserved tomato soaking liquid into egg mixture.

  • In a large ovengoing skillet heat oil over medium heat. Pour egg mixture into skillet; top with the soaked dried tomatoes. Transfer skillet to oven. Bake for 10 to 13 minutes or until egg mixture is set.

  • Serve warm. Sprinkle with pepper and, if desired, garnish with additional fresh oregano.

Tips

Another time, substitute 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (2 ounces) for the feta cheese and 1/2 cup basil pesto for the olive antipasto.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; 15 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 374 mg cholesterol; 410 mg sodium. 416 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 893 IU vitamin a; 55 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 53 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 103 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019