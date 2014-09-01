Greek-Style Frittata
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. In a small bowl combine dried tomatoes and the boiling water; let stand for 5 minutes. Drain tomatoes, reserving liquid.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a large bowl beat eggs with a whisk until well mixed and evenly colored. Stir in roasted red peppers, cheese, and dried or snipped fresh oregano. Lightly drain and chop Italian olive antipasto. Stir antipasto and the reserved tomato soaking liquid into egg mixture.
In a large ovengoing skillet heat oil over medium heat. Pour egg mixture into skillet; top with the soaked dried tomatoes. Transfer skillet to oven. Bake for 10 to 13 minutes or until egg mixture is set.
Serve warm. Sprinkle with pepper and, if desired, garnish with additional fresh oregano.
Tips
Another time, substitute 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (2 ounces) for the feta cheese and 1/2 cup basil pesto for the olive antipasto.