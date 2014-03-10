Greek Salmon Burgers
Oregano, cucumber and Greek yogurt give these salmon burgers their Mediterranean flair.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
370 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 128mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 27g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 4g; protein 35g; vitamin a 521.2IU; vitamin c 4.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 11.5mg; vitamin b6 1.2mg; folate 59.8mcg; vitamin b12 4.6mcg; sodium 719mg; potassium 785mg; calcium 104mg; iron 2.2mg.