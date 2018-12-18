Greek Quinoa Chopped Salad with Lemon-Feta Dressing

Rating: Unrated

This chopped salad recipe is filled with so many tasty ingredients, every bite will be different. Quinoa, feta cheese, chickpeas, and chopped cucumbers are just a few of our favorite ingredients.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring the water and quinoa to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes or until water is absorbed. Spread quinoa on a large baking sheet to cool.

  • Meanwhile, for dressing, remove 2 tsp. zest and squeeze 1/4 cup juice from lemon. In a small bowl whisk together lemon zest and juice, cheese, oil, salt, and oregano until combined.

  • In a large bowl combine next seven ingredients (through onion). Add half of the dressing; toss to coat. Return quinoa to saucepan and drizzle with remaining dressing; toss to coat. Combine quinoa with romaine mixture and top with crushed pita chips. Drizzle with additional oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; 24 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 1064 mg sodium. 501 mg potassium; 59 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2904 IU vitamin a; 123 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 175 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 138 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

gabrmasc123
Rating: 5.0 stars
12/18/2019
I seriously love the dressing for this recipe. I have put this mix in wraps before, or just on its own but I double the dressing. So delicious!!!
