Greek Pork and Farro Salad
Consider this a Greek take on pasta salad. Whole grain farro replaces plain pasta, pork adds protein and tomato, cucumber and feta lend Mediterranean tastes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
For faster prep, use 2 cups of packaged cooked farro, such as the Archer Farms brand, and omit Step 1.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
299 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 275 mg sodium. 468 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 22 g protein; 3110 IU vitamin a; 81 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;