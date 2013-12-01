Greek Pork and Farro Salad

Consider this a Greek take on pasta salad. Whole grain farro replaces plain pasta, pork adds protein and tomato, cucumber and feta lend Mediterranean tastes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine farro and water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until farro is desired tenderness. Drain. Place farro in a large bowl.

  • Meanwhile, trim pork and cut pork into 1-inch pieces. Toss pork with Greek seasoning. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Cook tenderloin in the skillet over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes or until no longer pink. Add to farro. Cool slightly.

  • Add tomato, cucumber, and sweet pepper to farro mixture.

  • For dressing, in a screw top jar combine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, mustard, black pepper, and garlic; shake well. Pour over farro mixture; toss to coat. To serve, arrange spinach on serving plates. Spoon farro salad over spinach and sprinkle with feta cheese.

*Tip:

For faster prep, use 2 cups of packaged cooked farro, such as the Archer Farms brand, and omit Step 1.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 275 mg sodium. 468 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 22 g protein; 3110 IU vitamin a; 81 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

