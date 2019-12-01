Greek Chicken Skillet
Use this chicken skillet recipe as a make-ahead freezer option to pull out and cook directly from frozen on a busy night, or cook it up in about an hour for dinner tonight.
Ingredients
Directions
Zest and juice one lemon. In a one-gallon freezer bag mix together the lemon zest and juice, jalapeno peppers, oil, garlic, dill, salt, and pepper. Place chicken in bag. Slice remaining lemon; add to bag. Turn to coat chicken. Remove air from bag; seal. Lay flat on a baking sheet. Freeze up to 3 months.
Remove frozen mixture from bag; place in an extra-large skillet. Add chicken broth and butter. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 7 minutes. Add orzo. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes more. Add Brussels sprouts and olives. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes more or until orzo is tender and chicken is done (165°F). Top with feta. Serves 4.
Tips
If using fresh (not frozen) chicken, combine the ingredients in the skillet through the butter, bring to boiling, then add the orzo. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts and olives; simmer, covered, 5 minutes more or until orzo is tender and chicken is done (165°F).