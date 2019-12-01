Greek Chicken Skillet

Use this chicken skillet recipe as a make-ahead freezer option to pull out and cook directly from frozen on a busy night, or cook it up in about an hour for dinner tonight.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Zest and juice one lemon. In a one-gallon freezer bag mix together the lemon zest and juice, jalapeno peppers, oil, garlic, dill, salt, and pepper. Place chicken in bag. Slice remaining lemon; add to bag. Turn to coat chicken. Remove air from bag; seal. Lay flat on a baking sheet. Freeze up to 3 months.

  • Remove frozen mixture from bag; place in an extra-large skillet. Add chicken broth and butter. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 7 minutes. Add orzo. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes more. Add Brussels sprouts and olives. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes more or until orzo is tender and chicken is done (165°F). Top with feta. Serves 4.

Tips

If using fresh (not frozen) chicken, combine the ingredients in the skillet through the butter, bring to boiling, then add the orzo. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts and olives; simmer, covered, 5 minutes more or until orzo is tender and chicken is done (165°F).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; 13 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 99 mg cholesterol; 859 mg sodium. 718 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 660 IU vitamin a; 82 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 54 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 119 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

