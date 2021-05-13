Grapefruit-Guava Fruit Punch

Rating: Unrated

Here's a tropical pitcher drink recipe that can be made as either a mocktail or cocktail. Drink umbrella optional.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a pitcher stir together chilled guava nectar, grapefruit juice, and ginger ale. Add ice. Garnish punch with grapefruit slices and/or maraschino cherries. If desired, top each individual serving of punch with approximately 1 tablespoon grenadine. Serves 6.

For the cocktail version, add 1 ounce mezcal or tequila to each serving.

Per Serving:
170 calories; carbohydrates 43g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 37g; protein 1g; vitamin a 330.4IU; vitamin c 70.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 14.9mcg; sodium 17mg; potassium 216mg; calcium 26mg; iron 1mg.
