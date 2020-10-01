Grandma-Style Pizza with Capicola and Fennel
Any way you slice it, this savory pizza recipe is a dinner the whole family will enjoy.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Homemade Pizza Dough
In an extra-large bowl combine 1 3/4 cups lukewarm water (105°F to 115°F) and 1 1/2 tsp. active dry yeast; let stand 5 minutes or until yeast is foamy. Stir in 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 2 tsp. kosher salt. (Dough will be shaggy.) Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 3 minutes. Place in a well-greased bowl, turning to grease surface of dough. Cover with plastic; let rise at room temperature until double in size, 1 1/2 hours. Punch dough down. Shape into two balls. (If not using dough right away, cover and chill up to 2 days.) Makes two 1-lb. portions of dough.
Nutrition Facts (Grandma-Style Pizza with Capicola and Fennel)
Per Serving:
401 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 1036mg; potassium 326mg; carbohydrates 44g; fiber 3g; sugar 5g; protein 19g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1057IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 22mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 313mg; iron 1mg.