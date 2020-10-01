Grandma-Style Pizza with Capicola and Fennel

Rating: Unrated

Any way you slice it, this savory pizza recipe is a dinner the whole family will enjoy.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

25 mins
1 hr
6
Grandma-Style Pizza with Capicola and Fennel

  • For sauce, in medium saucepan heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium. Add the tomato paste; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add red wine; cook and stir 1 minute. Add tomatoes, fennel seeds, oregano, and garlic powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until thickened. Season with kosher salt and ground black pepper; cool 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F. Place an oven rack in the lower third of the oven. Grease a 15×10×1-inch baking pan. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 15×10-inch rectangle; place in baking pan and stretch to fit, pressing dough up the sides and letting it rest as needed.

  • Spread sauce evenly over dough. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Arrange capocollo over cheese. Top with sliced fennel and drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Bake 25 minutes or until the cheese and crust are lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes before serving. Serves 6.

Homemade Pizza Dough

In an extra-large bowl combine 1 3/4 cups lukewarm water (105°F to 115°F) and 1 1/2 tsp. active dry yeast; let stand 5 minutes or until yeast is foamy. Stir in 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 2 tsp. kosher salt. (Dough will be shaggy.) Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 3 minutes. Place in a well-greased bowl, turning to grease surface of dough. Cover with plastic; let rise at room temperature until double in size, 1 1/2 hours. Punch dough down. Shape into two balls. (If not using dough right away, cover and chill up to 2 days.) Makes two 1-lb. portions of dough.

Nutrition Facts (Grandma-Style Pizza with Capicola and Fennel)

Per Serving:
401 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 1036mg; potassium 326mg; carbohydrates 44g; fiber 3g; sugar 5g; protein 19g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1057IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 22mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 313mg; iron 1mg.
