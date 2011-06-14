Swiss Oatmeal

Flavored with dried fruits, honey, and spices, this oatmeal can be prepared up to three days ahead, so virtually no morning prep time is required. When you're ready for breakfast, your breakfast is ready for you.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
15 mins
chill:
12 hrs
cool:
5 mins
cook:
18 mins
total:
12 hrs 38 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
3-1/4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In 2-quart saucepan combine water and oats. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes (oats will not be tender). Remove from heat; transfer to mixing bowl. Cool 5 minutes. Stir in milk, yogurt, 2 tablespoons honey, apple pie spice, salt, and dried fruits. Cover; chill 12 hours or up to 3 days.

  • To serve*, heat oatmeal in saucepan over low heat 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon honey. Divide among serving bowls. Top with almonds and sliced banana. Makes 3-1/4 cups (5, 2/3-cup servings).

*

Oatmeal may be served at room temperature; let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 3mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 20g; protein 8g; vitamin a 97.2IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 102mg; potassium 194mg; calcium 131.3mg; iron 0.5mg.
