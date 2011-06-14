Baked Oatmeal

Rating: 3.16 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 12
  • 32 Ratings

Oats and fruit make for a high fiber, filling breakfast casserole.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
40 mins at 400°
Servings:
6
Max Servings:
8
Yield:
about 4 cups oatmeal and 2 cups fruit
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degree F. In a large mixing bowl stir together rolled oats, oat bran, steel-cut oats, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl stir together milk, egg, applesauce, oil, and sugars; add to oat mixture, stirring until combined. Turn into a lightly greased 2-quart soufflé dish or casserole.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Stir mixture. Gently fold in fruit. Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes more or until top is lightly browned. Spoon into bowls. Serve with yogurt, milk, or cream. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 387mg; potassium 399mg; carbohydrates 66g; fiber 7g; sugar 26g; protein 12g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 7mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 222mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Dana Watkins
Rating: Unrated
09/02/2013
This is our favorite breakfast! Delicious!
