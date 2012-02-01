Gooey Chocolate Pudding Cakes

You'll be glad this Gooey Chocolate Pudding Cake recipe is baked in individual ramekins. You won't want to share any precious bite of your decadent chocolate pudding cake!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
20 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl combine flour, the 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add milk, oil, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Stir in chocolate-hazelnut spread and chocolate pieces.

  • Divide batter evenly among six 5- to 8-oz. oven-safe bowls or ramekins. Place in a 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan. Set aside. In the same bowl for the batter, stir together 1/2 cup sugar and cocoa. Gradually stir in boiling water. Pour evenly over batter in dishes.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted into cake portion comes out clean. Serve warm with ice cream and strawberries. Sprinkle with additional cocoa powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 1mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 49g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 31g; protein 3g; vitamin a 48.6IU; vitamin c 21mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; folate 24.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 178mg; potassium 161mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 1.4mg.
