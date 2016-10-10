Gooey Chocolate-Caramel Bars
These gooey chocolate and caramel bars are the perfect dessert for a crowd. Sure to liven up any dessert table or cookie plate, these easy bars are ready in an hour.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray.
In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add the brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Beat in the flour. Stir in chocolate pieces and nuts.
Press 2 1/2 cups of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan, holding foil as you spread. Bake 10 minutes. Pour the sweetened condensed milk over the top of the dough. Arrange chocolate squares over the milk layer. Drop the remaining dough by teaspoons on the filling.
Bake about 25 minutes or until top is golden and milk is bubbly. Cool bars in pan on a wire rack. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
*Tip:
To toast nuts, spread nuts in a shallow baking pan. Bake 5 to 10 minutes in a 350°F oven until light brown, watching carefully and stirring once or twice.