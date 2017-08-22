Golden Chiffon Cake
Yellow coconut really makes this retro cake stunning, and hints at the lemon flavor inside. Top with seven-minute frosting for a speedy finish to this golden cake.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Golden Chiffon Cake
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Golden Chiffon Cake)
Per Serving:
453 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 407mg; potassium 134mg; carbohydrates 77g; fiber 1g; sugar 55g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 102IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 59mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 85mg; iron 2mg.