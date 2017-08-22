Golden Chiffon Cake

Rating: 3 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 5 Ratings

Yellow coconut really makes this retro cake stunning, and hints at the lemon flavor inside. Top with seven-minute frosting for a speedy finish to this golden cake.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
bake:
1 hr 10 mins at 325°
cool:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Max Servings:
16
Golden Chiffon Cake

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a large mixing bowl stir together first four ingredients (through the salt). Make a well in center of flour mixture.

  • Add the next five ingredients (through vanilla). Beat with a mixer on medium 3 to 5 minutes or until satin smooth.

  • Thoroughly wash beaters. In a very large mixing bowl beat egg whites and cream of tartar on medium to high until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Pour batter in thin stream over surface of egg whites; fold in gently. Pour batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan.

  • Bake 70 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Immediately invert pan; cool cake in pan. Loosen sides of cake from pan; remove cake. If desired, tint Seven-Minute Frosting with a few drops yellow food coloring; frost cake. If desired, sprinkle with Yellow Coconut.

Nutrition Facts (Golden Chiffon Cake)

Per Serving:
453 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 407mg; potassium 134mg; carbohydrates 77g; fiber 1g; sugar 55g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 102IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 59mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 85mg; iron 2mg.

Seven-Minute Frosting

  • Combine the first five ingredients in the top of a double boiler. Beat with a mixer on low 30 seconds. Place pan over simmering water (upper pan should not touch the water). Cook, beating constantly on low, 7 to 10 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 160°F. Remove pan from heat and transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add vanilla; beat on high until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes.

Yellow Coconut

  • In a large resealable bag combine water and yellow food coloring. Add coconut. Toss coconut in bag to distribute color.

