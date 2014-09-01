Going Green Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and ginger; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Add the water, broth, soybeans, peas, soy sauce, and cayenne pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes.

  • Gradually stir spinach into broth mixture. Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, blend mixture until it reaches a slightly chunky pureed consistency.

  • To serve, ladle soup into shallow bowls. If desired, sprinkle with black pepper and top with croutons.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; 4 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 290 mg sodium. 221 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 8 g protein; 3596 IU vitamin a; 40 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

melanie.sherman
Rating: 4 stars
10/17/2018
Tasty and easy to make. I would, however, would like to have added a bit of cream--something to make it a bit more creamy. And, I will add more salt the next time I make this soup.
