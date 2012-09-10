Gnocchi with Mushroom Sauce
Try our recipe for Gnocchi with Mushroom Sauce for a gourmet vegetarian Italian dinner. The flavor of the mushroom and white wine blend together in the sauce for this easy gnocchi recipe for a dish worth savoring.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Soak dried mushrooms in enough boiling water to cover about 15 minutes or until soft. Drain, discarding liquid. Squeeze mushrooms to remove additional liquid.Advertisement
Meanwhile, for mushroom sauce:
-
In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven, cook and stir leek and garlic in hot butter over medium heat for 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove leek mixture. Add oil to Dutch oven; heat over medium-high heat. Add porcini mushrooms, portobello and/or button mushrooms, and cremini mushrooms. Cook about 15 minutes or until mushrooms are lightly browned and liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally. Stir in wine, salt, and pepper.
-
In a small bowl, whisk together cream and flour; stir into mushroom mixture. Cook and stir until thickened. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Stir in leek mixture and parsley.
-
Meanwhile, cook gnocchi according to package directions. Serve gnocchi with mushroom sauce.
*Tip:
For a lighter colored sauce, use a knife or a teaspoon to gently scrape away the gills (the black portions underneath the caps) from the portobello mushrooms before slicing.