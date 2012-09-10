Gnocchi with Mushroom Sauce

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Try our recipe for Gnocchi with Mushroom Sauce for a gourmet vegetarian Italian dinner. The flavor of the mushroom and white wine blend together in the sauce for this easy gnocchi recipe for a dish worth savoring.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak dried mushrooms in enough boiling water to cover about 15 minutes or until soft. Drain, discarding liquid. Squeeze mushrooms to remove additional liquid.

Meanwhile, for mushroom sauce:

  • In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven, cook and stir leek and garlic in hot butter over medium heat for 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove leek mixture. Add oil to Dutch oven; heat over medium-high heat. Add porcini mushrooms, portobello and/or button mushrooms, and cremini mushrooms. Cook about 15 minutes or until mushrooms are lightly browned and liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally. Stir in wine, salt, and pepper.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together cream and flour; stir into mushroom mixture. Cook and stir until thickened. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Stir in leek mixture and parsley.

  • Meanwhile, cook gnocchi according to package directions. Serve gnocchi with mushroom sauce.

*Tip:

For a lighter colored sauce, use a knife or a teaspoon to gently scrape away the gills (the black portions underneath the caps) from the portobello mushrooms before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; 20 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 878 mg sodium. 78 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 777 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c;

Reviews (1)

dbrigham9704759
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2017
The flour should be added first with the butter to develop a roux (1:1 flour and butter, sautee for 3~ mins) then remove the roux to a plate, saute the veggies as instructed, then add the cream and bring to temp and slowly whisk the roux into the sauce to thicken, and maybe add a little cheese to finish...
