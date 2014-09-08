Gluten Free Sweet Ricotta and Strawberry Parfaits
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Karla Conrad
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Any ripe berries will work in this simple and delicious dessert.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
159 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 90mg; potassium 213mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 2g; sugar 12g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 345IU; vitamin c 45mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 29mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 208mg; iron 1mg.