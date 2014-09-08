Gluten Free Sweet Ricotta and Strawberry Parfaits

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Karla Conrad

prep:
20 mins
stand:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 parfaits
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl gently stir together strawberries, the 1 tablespoon snipped mint, and the sugar. Let stand about 15 minutes or until berries are softened and starting to release their juices.

  • In a medium mixing bowl combine ricotta cheese, agave nectar, vanilla, and lemon peel. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes.

  • To assemble, scoop 2 tablespoons of the ricotta mixture into each of six parfait glasses. Top each with a large spoonful of strawberry mixture. Repeat with the remaining ricotta mixture and the remaining strawberry mixture. Garnish with additional fresh mint. Serve immediately or cover and chill for up to 4 hours.

Any ripe berries will work in this simple and delicious dessert.

Per Serving:
159 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 90mg; potassium 213mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 2g; sugar 12g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 345IU; vitamin c 45mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 29mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 208mg; iron 1mg.
