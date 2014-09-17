Gluten Free Shrimp and Soba Noodles

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Skip the takeout tonight and toss together this 30-minute shrimp and soba noodles dish instead. It's proof that gluten free dinner ideas CAN be full of flavor and good for you all at once!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels.

  • In a Dutch oven cook soba in a large amount of boiling water for 4 minutes. Stir in broccoli; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in shrimp; cook for 2 to 3 minutes more or until shrimp are opaque and noodles are tender but still firm.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together peanut butter and tamari. Stir in vinegar, sesame oil, chile oil, ginger, and garlic.

  • Drain noodle mixture; return to Dutch oven. Add peanut butter mixture, green onions, and nuts; toss gently to coat.

*Tip:

If you can't find chile oil at your supermarket or local Asian food store, substitute 1 tablespoon vegetable oil plus a dash of bottled hot pepper sauce for the 1 tablespoon chile oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 112mg; sodium 739mg; potassium 399mg; carbohydrates 25g; fiber 3g; sugar 3g; protein 23g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 437IU; vitamin c 32mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 81mg; iron 3mg.
Reviews

