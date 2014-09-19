Gluten Free Scallops with Noodle Salad
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
297 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 31g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 2g; protein 19g; vitamin a 1069IU; vitamin c 14.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 2.8mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 56.4mcg; vitamin b12 1.8mcg; sodium 817mg; potassium 510mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 1.6mg.