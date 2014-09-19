Gluten Free Scallops with Noodle Salad

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

30 mins
4
3 scallops and about 1 cup noodle mixture each
  • Thaw scallops, if frozen. Cook fettuccine according to package directions; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again. In a large bowl combine orange juice, vinegar, sesame oil, yuzu peel, ginger, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Add cooked fettuccine, spinach, cucumber, and daikon; toss gently to coat. Set aside.

  • Rinse scallops; pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and the pepper.

  • Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallops. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until scallops are opaque, turning once. Serve scallops with fettuccine mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

297 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 31g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 2g; protein 19g; vitamin a 1069IU; vitamin c 14.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 2.8mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 56.4mcg; vitamin b12 1.8mcg; sodium 817mg; potassium 510mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 1.6mg.
