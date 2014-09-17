Gluten Free Pumpkin-Walnut Streusel Muffins

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Looking for the perfect gluten-free fall treat? Our Gluten Free Pumpkin-Walnut Streusel Muffins recipe creates soft and flaky gluten free muffins, sure to delight even your pickiest gluten free eater (especially the cream cheese frosting).

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Walnut Streusel
Cream Cheese Icing (optional)

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat twelve 21/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray (do not use paper bake cups); set aside. In a medium bowl stir together flour, the 1/3 cup oats, the flaxseed meal, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center of flour mixture; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, pumpkin, the 1/2 cup brown sugar, the 1/2 cup milk, the 3 tablespoons oil, and the vanilla. Add pumpkin mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Spoon batter evenly into the prepared muffin cups.

  • For walnut streusel, in a small bowl combine walnuts, the 2 tablespoons oats, the 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and the 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle evenly on top of batter in muffin cups.

  • Bake about 15 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from muffin cups. Cool slightly on wire rack.

  • If desired, for Cream Cheese Icing, in a small bowl stir together cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Gradually stir in enough of the 1 to 2 tablespoons milk to reach drizzling consistency. Before serving, drizzle icing over warm muffins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 188mg; potassium 148mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 2g; sugar 13g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 2471IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 13mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 82mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

