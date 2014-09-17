Gluten Free Pumpkin-Walnut Streusel Muffins
Looking for the perfect gluten-free fall treat? Our Gluten Free Pumpkin-Walnut Streusel Muffins recipe creates soft and flaky gluten free muffins, sure to delight even your pickiest gluten free eater (especially the cream cheese frosting).
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
216 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 188mg; potassium 148mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 2g; sugar 13g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 2471IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 13mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 82mg; iron 1mg.