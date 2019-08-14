Gluten-Free Pie Crust

Flour a piece of parchment paper with the flour mixture. Place dough on parchment; flatten into a disc. Flour top of dough; top with another piece of parchment. Roll pastry between parchment into a 12-inch circle, peeling back top sheet of paper and sprinkling with flour as necessary. Carefully peel off top piece of parchment. Invert pastry and bottom parchment into a 9-inch pie plate; carefully peel off paper. Press together any cracks or patch any broken pieces. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry even with plate's edge. Crimp as desired. Fill and bake as directed.