Gluten-Free Pie Crust
With our gluten-free pie crust recipe there's no need to skip out on the pie at Thanksgiving or any other gathering just because you're avoiding gluten. Just add your favorite filling!
Ingredients
Directions
In a large airtight container whisk together the rice flour, potato starch, sorghum flour, and xanthan gum. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 months.Advertisement
For a single-crust pastry, in a medium bowl stir together 1 1/2 cups of the flour mixture, sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea size.
Sprinkle water over flour mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, stirring with a fork after each addition until moistened. Gather into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.
Flour a piece of parchment paper with the flour mixture. Place dough on parchment; flatten into a disc. Flour top of dough; top with another piece of parchment. Roll pastry between parchment into a 12-inch circle, peeling back top sheet of paper and sprinkling with flour as necessary. Carefully peel off top piece of parchment. Invert pastry and bottom parchment into a 9-inch pie plate; carefully peel off paper. Press together any cracks or patch any broken pieces. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry even with plate's edge. Crimp as desired. Fill and bake as directed.
For a par-baked pastry (for custard-type pies), preheat oven to 450°F. Prepare as directed. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 5 to 6 minutes more or until just set. Cool on a wire rack. fill and bake as directed in recipe.
For a baked pastry (for chilled pie fillings), preheat oven to 450°F. Prepare as directed. Prick bottom and sides with a fork. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 8 to 10 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack. fill as desired.
Pastry for a Double-Crust Pie:
Prepare as above, except use 2 1/2 cups of the flour mix, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup shortening, 1/4 cup butter, and 1/2 to 2/3 cup ice water.