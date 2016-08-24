Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cream Pies

Rating: 3.09 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 11 Ratings

Even if you don't have to eat gluten-free, you're going to love these homemade oatmeal cream pies. You can use regular oats if you're not on a gluten-free diet (if you are, be sure to buy purity protocol certified gluten-free oats, though, since oats can be contaminated in processing with gluten ingredients). The oats and oat flour really give them the flavor of the original snack cakes. And if you're not able to find oat flour, it's so easy to make your own using your food processor to reduce whole oats down to a flour consistency. It only take a few minutes!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins to 9 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
16 cookies for 8 cookie sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

For the cookies:
For the cream filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line cookie sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In mixing bowl, combine sugar, sunflower seed butter, egg, honey and vanilla and stir by hand until smooth.

  • Add dry ingredients to the mixture in mixing bowl and stir until no dry ingredients remain visible.

  • Spoon batter onto parchment lined pan by the tablespoon, spacing 2 inches apart.

  • Moisten fingers with a little water and pat mounds of batter into even circles, about 2 to 2.5 inches around. (Don't over-flatter, just make nice even cookie rounds.)

  • Bake 7-9 minutes, until tops appear just dry and cookies puff slightly, then remove from oven and cool completely on the pan.

  • Use a spatula to remove cookies from the pan to a serving tray, placing half of the cookies with tops down (flat side facing up).

  • To assemble, spoon (or pipe) approximately 2 teaspoons marshmallow creme onto the cookies with flat side up, then top each one with another cookie (flat side down toward the filling, to make sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; total fat 6.5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2.1g; monounsaturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 141mg; potassium 13mg; carbohydrates 30.5g; sugar 20g; protein 4.7g; vitamin a 1RE; vitamin c 0mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 1mg; iron 4mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/01/2021