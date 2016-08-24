Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cream Pies

Even if you don't have to eat gluten-free, you're going to love these homemade oatmeal cream pies. You can use regular oats if you're not on a gluten-free diet (if you are, be sure to buy purity protocol certified gluten-free oats, though, since oats can be contaminated in processing with gluten ingredients). The oats and oat flour really give them the flavor of the original snack cakes. And if you're not able to find oat flour, it's so easy to make your own using your food processor to reduce whole oats down to a flour consistency. It only take a few minutes!