Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies
To keep these rich and fudgy homemade brownies gluten-free, we swap white rice flour, potato starch, and sorghum flour for all-purpose flour. This chocolate dessert tastes remarkably like its classic brownie recipe counterpart!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies
Ingredients
Directions
To Store:
Place brownies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts (Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies)
Per Serving:
157 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 90mg; potassium 60mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugar 12g; protein 2g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.
Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
Directions
Gluten Free Flour Mix
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
Double or even triple this recipe to have our gluten-free flour mix on hand for future baking and cooking recipes.