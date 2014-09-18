Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

To keep these rich and fudgy homemade brownies gluten-free, we swap white rice flour, potato starch, and sorghum flour for all-purpose flour. This chocolate dessert tastes remarkably like its classic brownie recipe counterpart!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
30 mins at 350°
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan cook and stir butter and unsweetened chocolate over low heat until melted and smooth. Remove from heat; cool. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Grease foil; set pan aside.

  • Stir sugar into cooled chocolate mixture. Add eggs, one at a time, beating with a wooden spoon just until combined. Stir in vanilla. In a small bowl stir together Gluten-Free Flour Mix and baking soda. Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture, stirring just until combined. If desired, stir in nuts. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack. If desired, spread Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting over cooled brownies. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut brownies out of pan. Cut into brownies.

To Store:

Place brownies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts (Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies)

Per Serving:
157 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 90mg; potassium 60mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugar 12g; protein 2g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.

Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat and stir chocolate pieces over low heat until melted and smooth. Remove from heat; let cool. In a medium bowl sir together cream cheese and powdered sugar. Stir in melted chocolate until smooth.

Gluten Free Flour Mix

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large airtight container whisk together rice flour, potato starch, sorghum flour, and xanthan gum. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 months.

Tip

Double or even triple this recipe to have our gluten-free flour mix on hand for future baking and cooking recipes.

Reviews

