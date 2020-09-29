Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes
These gluten-free cupcakes get even more rich from a homemade chocolate ganache. Not feeling chocolate? See our variation for gluten-free vanilla cupcakes.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes
Ingredients
Directions
Vanilla Cupcakes
Prepare as directed, except use 2 cups Gluten-Free Flour Mix and omit cocoa powder. Stir 1 Tbsp. flaxseed meal into flour mixture. Omit water and measure 1 cup unsweetened almond milk. Add vinegar to the almond milk and let stand 5 minutes. Increase vanilla to 2 tsp. and add 1/4 tsp. almond extract with the vanilla. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as above except 221 calories, 39 g carbohydrate, 5 g sat., 1 g fiber, 1% Vitamin A, 224 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 2% iron
Nutrition Facts (Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes)
Ganache
Ingredients
Directions
Gluten Free Flour Mix
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
Double or even triple this recipe to have our gluten-free flour mix on hand for future baking and cooking recipes.