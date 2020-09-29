Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated

These gluten-free cupcakes get even more rich from a homemade chocolate ganache. Not feeling chocolate? See our variation for gluten-free vanilla cupcakes.

By
By
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups. In a large bowl stir together first five ingredients (through salt). Add remaining ingredients and whisk until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each about three-fourths full. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups; cool on wire rack. If desired, spoon Ganache over top.

Vanilla Cupcakes

Prepare as directed, except use 2 cups Gluten-Free Flour Mix and omit cocoa powder. Stir 1 Tbsp. flaxseed meal into flour mixture. Omit water and measure 1 cup unsweetened almond milk. Add vinegar to the almond milk and let stand 5 minutes. Increase vanilla to 2 tsp. and add 1/4 tsp. almond extract with the vanilla. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as above except 221 calories, 39 g carbohydrate, 5 g sat., 1 g fiber, 1% Vitamin A, 224 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 2% iron

Nutrition Facts (Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
199 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterolmg; sodium 209mg; potassium 74mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 2g; sugar 17g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin aIU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 2mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 7mg; iron 1mg.

Ganache

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat 1/2 cup heavy cream just to boiling over medium-high heat. Remove from heat. Add 6 oz. gluten-free semisweet chocolate, chopped, or semisweet chocolate pieces (do not stir). Let stand 5 minutes. Stir until smooth. Cool 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

Gluten Free Flour Mix

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large airtight container whisk together rice flour, potato starch, sorghum flour, and xanthan gum. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 months.

    Advertisement

Tip

Double or even triple this recipe to have our gluten-free flour mix on hand for future baking and cooking recipes.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/05/2020