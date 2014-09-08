Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large mixing bowl beat shortening and butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat about 2 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the Gluten-Free Flour Mix as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mix, the chocolate pieces, and, if desired, nuts.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until evenly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.

Nutrition Facts (Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies)

Per Serving:
132 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 54 mg sodium. 43 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 41 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 8 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Gluten Free Flour Mix

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large airtight container whisk together rice flour, potato starch, sorghum flour, and xanthan gum. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 months.

Tip

Double or even triple this recipe to have our gluten-free flour mix on hand for future baking and cooking recipes.

Reviews

