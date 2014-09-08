Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large mixing bowl beat shortening and butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat about 2 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the Gluten-Free Flour Mix as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mix, the chocolate pieces, and, if desired, nuts.