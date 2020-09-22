Gluten-Free Chicken Noodle Soup
Yes, this from-scratch chicken noodle soup is gluten-free. Use our recipe for gluten-free flour mix to easily get your noodles together.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary test
Gluten-Free Chicken Noodle Soup
Ingredients
Directions
Homemade Gluten-Free Noodles
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Homemade Gluten-Free Noodles)
Per Serving:
331 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 349mg; potassium 127mg; carbohydrates 66g; fiber 2g; sugar 0g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 135IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 17mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 26mg; iron 1mg.