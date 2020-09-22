Gluten-Free Chicken Noodle Soup

Yes, this from-scratch chicken noodle soup is gluten-free. Use our recipe for gluten-free flour mix to easily get your noodles together.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven heat 2 Tbsp. of the vegetable oil over medium-high. Add half of the chicken; cook and stir 5 minutes or until browned. Remove from pan. Repeat using remaining 2 Tbsp. oil and remaining chicken. In same Dutch oven cook and stir onion, celery, carrots, and garlic 5 minutes or until tender. Return chicken and any juices to pan. Stir in broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 7 minutes. Stir in Homemade Noodles. Simmer, uncovered, 3 minutes or until noodles are tender. Stir in parsley and thyme. If desired, thin soup with additional broth and garnish with additional parsley.

Homemade Gluten-Free Noodles

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together Gluten-Free Flour Mix and salt; make a well in center. In a small bowl combine eggs, the water, and oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir with a fork to combine. Gently knead to bring dough together. Divide into two portions.

  • On a surface lightly sprinkled with additional flour mix, roll one portion of dough at a time into a 12-inch square. Loosely roll into a spiral. Cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch strips. Unroll strips to separate and cut into desired-size lengths.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Gently stir in noodles; reduce heat. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until tender; drain.

Nutrition Facts (Homemade Gluten-Free Noodles)

Per Serving:
331 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 349mg; potassium 127mg; carbohydrates 66g; fiber 2g; sugar 0g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 135IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 17mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 26mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

